Café & Bar Lurcat, a Loring Park fine dining staple, will close in September

Café & Bar Lurcat will close its doors for good on Sept. 5, the restaurant’s ownership group, D’Amico & Partners, announced Tuesday.

The restaurant, nestled alongside Loring Park, a stone’s throw away from downtown Minneapolis, opened in 2002 and became a go-to spot for Twin Cities Pride and classy date nights, with a dining room large enough to accommodate weddings and banquets.

“For 23 years, Café & Bar Lurcat has been a beacon of celebration, a space where every meal is a memory, and guests are family,” co-owner Richard D’Amico said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our staff, whose dedication, passion, and skill have made every experience extraordinary.”

“It has been an incredible honor to be a part of so many lives and to create a space where memories were made and celebrated,” co-owner Larry D’Amico added. “The heart of Café & Bar Lurcat has always been our amazing team and the community that embraced us. The loyalty and love received over the years is deeply appreciated.”

For its final two months, the restaurant will bring back some of its discontinued dishes with a “Lurcat Classics” à la carte menu.

Café & Bar Lurcat’s closure is the latest blow to Minneapolis’ hospitality scene.

Last week, Palmer’s Bar, a 119-year-old West Bank dive bar, announced its impending closure. A day later, Annie’s Parlour in Dinkytown closed down after 50 years. In northeast Minneapolis, Stepchld’s time will come to an end on Aug. 24, and James Beard-winning pizzeria Young Joni will serve its last pie on Sept. 14.