Buses will replace Blue Line trains between Fort Snelling, MOA stations until mid-May

Due to ongoing maintenance, Metro Transit Blue Line trains will temporarily be replaced by buses between the Fort Snelling and Mall of America stations beginning on Wednesday.

The buses are expected to replace the train service until May 14.

Maintenance work scheduled for the Blue Line includes track replacement and upgrades to signals and other equipment that guide train movements.

Metro Transit said the buses will operate on a similar schedule as trains, stopping at or near all light rail stations impacted by the closure.

Once work on the Blue Line is completed, Metro Transit says work will begin on the Green Line between the Raymond Avenue and Union Depot stations.

Similarly, buses will replace trains until the maintenance work is complete.

Closures for the Green Line are scheduled for Friday, May 30, to Monday, June 2, and Friday, July 11, to Saturday, July 19.