Buses to replace certain Blue Line trains for more than a week starting Friday night

Commuters who use Metro Transit’s Blue Line may need to slightly alter their travel plans for the next week and a half.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, buses will be replacing the trains at certain stations due to scheduled maintenance for 10 days. Buses will be located near each affected station while the maintenance is ongoing.

According to Metro Transit, buses will replace the trains between Fort Snelling and Mall of America in both directions. However, the airport shuttle between Terminals 1 and 2 will stay open, while northbound and southbound buses from each terminal will be affected.

Service will resume at 3 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the affected stations, which can be found below:

Fort Snelling (only southbound)

Terminal 1 – Airport

Terminal 2 – Airport

American Boulevard

Bloomington Central

30th Avenue

Mall of America

Riders are asked to plan extra time for trips due to routing and traffic conditions.

CLICK HERE for additional information about the temporary replacement buses and HERE for bus maps.