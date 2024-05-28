Bus driver who ran over 6-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving, sentenced

The driver of a bus that ran over and seriously hurt a 6-year-old in Brooklyn Park in January 2023 has pleaded guilty and learned his punishment.

Nasteho Farah Kehiye, 40, entered a guilty plea on Thursday, May 23, to careless driving, a misdemeanor charge. As part of his guilty plea, Kehiye had two other charges, school bus driver duty and reckless driving dismissed.

According to court documents, Kehiye was then sentenced to serve 90 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, which has been stayed for one year. He will also serve 30 days in home detention with electronic monitoring beginning May 30, and pay $278 in fines and fees.

Kehiye’s charges stem from an incident on January 25, 2023, when Kehiye had run over the lower extremities of a 6-year-old boy when driving a bus. Charging documents state that the boy had just gotten off the bus Kahiye was driving when his jacket got stuck on a light. While he tried to get Kahiye’s attention, the “beeping” sound from the bus backing up covered up his calls resulting in the boy being run over.

According to those same documents, the boy suffered multiple pelvic fractures, a traumatic brain injury, a traumatic rupture of his diaphragm, and a liver laceration.