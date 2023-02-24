Burnsville police warn of scammers impersonating officers

Police in Burnsville are warning the public of a recent trend of scam calls impersonating officers.

Burnsville police say the department has gotten several reports that scammers call or leave messages, claiming to be police sergeants with information on confidential matters, or that the victim has missed a court date and they need to pay fines with prepaid gift cards.

The department added that the scammers appear to be targeting people employed in the medical field.

Burnsville police are reminding citizens that they’ll never require people to pay fines or fees using gift cards or money orders.

Anyone who receives a similar call that appears to be a scam can hang up and call the police department back at 952-895-4600. Anyone who believes they fell victim to a similar scam is urged to report it to police.