Burnsville police release more information regarding Red Oak Park shooting that injured 5

Burnsville police have released more information about a shooting in Red Oak Park last week that injured five teenagers.

As originally reported, just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Burnsville police responded to 911 calls of shots fired at Red Oak Park. Officials say that the shots were fired toward the basketball court area of the park.

Officers found four victims with injuries, with three of them being brought to local hospitals and the other treated at the scene and released. Authorities add that a fifth person was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

In a later update, authorities said that the five victims were all males between the ages of 16 and 19. Two of them are still in the hospital; however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Burnsville police add they have interviewed 50 witnesses and identified that there were multiple suspects involved. No arrests have been made.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in checking any home surveillance video on Friday from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call Burnsville Detective Mitch Carlson at 952-641-1156.