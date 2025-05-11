Burnsville Police investigating shooting at Chancellor Manor apartment complex
The Burnsville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting Saturday morning.
At 1:28 a.m., police announced a man had been found injured with apparent gunshot wounds in the Chancellor Manor complex off Irving Avenue South.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment; police have not provided comments on his current condition or the severity of his injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back later today for updates.