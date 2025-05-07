Burnsville police asking residents for security footage related to a death at a park

The Burnsville Police are asking people for help to find out what happened to a man who died Saturday at Interlachen Park in Burnsville.

A press release says that the death happened in the early morning hours. Police want to know if any residents saw something in the area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. or have security camera footage showing any general area of the park during the same timeframe.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information or security footage should call Sergeant Lauren Olson at 952-641-1158.

“We are asking anyone who made have heard or saw anything to contact us,” said Burnsville Sergeant Lauren Olson. “Businesses or residents with security footage that shows activity during this time can help us in our investigation into what happened.”