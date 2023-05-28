Burglars drive vehicle through the front doors of Minneapolis smoke shop, steal merchandise

Five or six suspects rammed a vehicle through the front door of a smoke shop at 2207 University Ave. NE in Minneapolis before burglarizing it, according to Minneapolis Police.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the suspects rammed the vehicle into the front doors of the store to get in.

The suspects then stole from the store and left in a second vehicle.

Officers processed the scene and searched for the suspects but have not announced any arrests.

The vehicle that the burglars left behind was impounded.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.