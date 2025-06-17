Bûcheron, Chef Karyn Tomlinson take home James Beard awards

A Minneapolis restaurant and a St. Paul chef are taking home top honors after the 2025 James Beard Awards.

Bûcheron, located on Nicollet Avenue, was awarded the honor of best new restaurant in the United States on Monday night in Chicago. The restaurant, which focuses on French flair with midwestern sensibilities and locally sourced ingredients – was up against finalists from Denver, Seattle, Houston and New York City.

In addition, chef Karyn Tomlinson at Myriel in St. Paul took home the award for Best Chef in the Midwest in the regional award section.

