Brush fires break out in Anoka County, dozens more reported across Minnesota

On a day when the DNR and the National Weather Service issued warnings about high fire danger across the state, crews had their hands full this afternoon with a brush fire in Anoka County.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies responded to Columbus, near the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area.

West Broadway Avenue, between Lexington Avenue Northeast and Kettle River Boulevard Northeast was shut down until after 6 p.m.

Overall conditions are very dry right now, and gusting winds fanned the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire crews contain a brush fire near Circle Pines (KSTP).

No injuries were reported.

Chopper 5 spotted another fire that broke out near the Circle Pines area around the same time. No information on that fire was immediately available.

A news release from the Minnesota Incident Command System said the agency received more than 25 reports of active wildfires across the state.

Most fires happened in the central region of Minnesota and the metro area, which have been hit with a persistent drought.

“Along with the growing drought, the recent frost has left grasses and downed leaves extremely dry and highly susceptible to wildfire,” said Leanne Langeberg, Public Information Officer with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center. “Until we receive significant precipitation, in the form of rain or snow, fire danger is expected to remain high.”

The news release also states that officials are still urging caution “with all outdoor activities that can produce heat or a spark and to check any recent debris burning to make sure that the fire is out cold.”

Anyone who spots a wildfire is asked to call 911 immediately.