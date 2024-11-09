Brooklyn Park robbery suspect still at large

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they are still looking for a suspect believed to have hit and robbed a woman Friday who was not apprehended.

According to police, on Friday night before 9:23 p.m., a woman was driving near the intersection of Pearson Parkway and Sierra Parkway while another person was walking alongside the road.

When the woman began to slow down her road, the person who was walking along the road approached the passenger side, opened it and brandished a knife.

The suspect then reportedly hit the woman in the face and stole her purse, running away from the intersection.

While police searched for the suspect, they were unable to locate them and they remain at large.