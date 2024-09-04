Brooklyn Park police: Woman in critical condition after being mauled by 3 dogs

A woman is in critical condition after three dogs attacked her inside of her apartment.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department arrived at Huntington Place Apartment on Zane Avenue North for a woman yelling for help at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said when they got to the woman’s apartment, they found her with severe injuries caused by three pit bulls mauling her. Those three pit bulls belonged to the woman and her boyfriend.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where police say she remains in a critical but stable position.

Another person, a security guard, injured his left hand when he attempted to stop the attack; the security guard injured one of the dogs in the process.

Police said after “an exhaustive effort,” two dogs were captured, while another was killed at the apartment due to its aggression. Another dog was later killed due to its injuries. The third is being quarantined at an animal shelter.

At this time, police are not sure what caused the dogs to attack their owner.

Brooklyn Park has had a number of dog attacks in the last three months; this incident marks the fourth dog attack incident to have occurred in the city since July 19.