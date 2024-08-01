Brooklyn Park Police: Vehicle with kids inside hit by suspected gunfire

Brooklyn Park police say they’re looking into a suspected shooting which happened early Thursday morning.

Officers said they were called to 101st Avenue North and Butternut Avenue North for a reported shooting at 3:44 a.m.

Police said they found two vehicles that had “several juveniles” occupying them, adding one of the vehicles appeared to have possibly been damaged by gunfire. The exact ages of the juveniles weren’t immediately provided.

Brooklyn Park police said they interviewed the kids and learned the suspected shooting occurred near the area of Zane Avenue North and Oak Grove Parkway.

The juveniles reportedly had no information on a suspect, but said they heard popping sounds followed by their window breaking.

Window damage on the vehicle was observed by officers.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.