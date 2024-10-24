Brooklyn Park police seeking help in locating missing vulnerable adult

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

While police did not release her name, they say she is 31 years old, 4’07” and weighs 80 pounds.

Officers were called to the 9900 block of Evergreen Avenue North around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities do not have a clothing description.

If you see her, you can call Brooklyn Park police through the 911 system.