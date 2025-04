Brooklyn Park Police are asking for assistance in locating a 43-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Jim Vang was last spotted leaving the 8100 block of College Park Drive in Brooklyn Park; he was wearing a black hat, red pants and a brown jacket.

Vang is described as 5’06” and weighing 176 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Vang’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 763-493-8222.