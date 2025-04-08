Brooklyn Park police searching for missing vulnerable adult

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who went missing on Saturday.

Mvidi Zanzu, 20, was last seen leaving his home near June Avenue North in Brooklyn Park around 3 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing a tan jean jacket, navy blue pants, black shoes with orange bottoms and glasses.

Zanzu is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He is also known to respond to the nicknames “James” or “Israel.”

Zanzu is considered to be a vulnerable adult and is without his medication; police say there is a concern for his mental health.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Estefania Lopez with the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 952-258-5334.