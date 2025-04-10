Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 35-year-old man

Authorities in Brooklyn Park are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said that 35-year-old Dominique Jones was last seen on Monday around 8 a.m., walking away from his home on the 1800 block of Meadowwood Court.

Jones is described by authorities as 6’2″ tall and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing white shoes, blue pants, a black long-sleeve shirt and a black hat.

Police added that he likely took public transportation and that he may not have had any of his prescribed medications with him.

Anyone with information should call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.