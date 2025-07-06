Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 15-year-old

Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Makayla Makor, 15, was last seen on Saturday, leaving the 7300 block of Douglas Drive North in Brooklyn Park.

She was last seen wearing a long black dress and pink Crocs, according to the Minnesota BCA.

Authorities describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Makor’s whereabouts should call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

