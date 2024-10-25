Brooklyn Park Police remind residents to lock windows, doors after a recent break-in

A burglary in Brooklyn Park has police advising residents to secure their houses and to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

On Thursday, at 7:27 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called about a burglary in progress at a home on the 1700 block of 73rd Avenue North.

There, residents had reportedly returned to their house when they found a man inside who pointed a gun at them before running off.

The search for the suspect was unsuccessful, and police are asking residents in the area to look for suspicious activity.

The suspect is described as a skinny black man as tall as 5’9″ to 5’10” with a beard wearing an all-black hoodie with black pants.

The description, according to police, is similar to earlier reports they had received on Thursday of a man wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a black coat with red sleeves and light-colored pants.

In those reports, the man was reportedly looking into windows and trying door handles in the 7500 block of Newton Avenue North and Meadowwood Drive. Similar sightings were also reported to Brooklyn Center Police as well.

Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.