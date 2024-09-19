Brooklyn Park police officer and 2 civilians sent to hospital following crash

A Brooklyn Park police officer and two others were sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after a police cruiser was involved in a crash while driving to assist fellow officers.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) said the crash happened around 1:42 a.m. when one of their officers was responding to assist police with an ongoing fight.

As he was traveling to the scene, BPPD said the officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the 7500 block of Regent Avenue North.

According to the police department, both vehicles were heavily damaged, and multiple people were driven to the hospital.

Those sent to the hospital included the police officer and the two occupants of the other vehicle.

Their current condition is unknown at this time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the accident.