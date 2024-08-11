Brooklyn Park police investigating shots fired on Saturday

Brooklyn Park police are investigating reports that several groups of people were shooting at each other on Saturday night.

Law enforcement responded to a business in the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive around 4:20 p.m. on a report people were firing at each other.

A “large amount” of shell casings were found in the parking area of the businesses, according to a spokesperson for BPPD.

No victims have been located at this time and no arrests have been made.