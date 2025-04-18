Brooklyn Park Police find no credibility to bomb threat, continue to investigate incident

Police are investigating a possible swatting incident or hoax after investigating a bomb threat Friday.

Around 9:53 a.m., Brooklyn Police officers were called to the Osseo Area Learning Center on Boone Avenue North.

They say a bomb threat had been made against the learning center.

Officers were able to secure and search the building, finding no credible threats.

Police say the investigation remains underway and is believed to be a possible swatting incident or hoax.