Brooklyn Park police asking for help in finding missing 65-year-old last seen in January

Authorities are asking for assistance to locate a 65-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park who is known to have mental health issues.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (MN BCA), Jean Baynham was last seen on Jan. 15 at a Brooklyn Park bus stop near Zane Avenue North and Oak Grove Avenue.

Baynham is known to have mental health issues, which the MN BCA says affects her decision-making abilities; she is believed to not have access to her medication.

Baynham is 5’07” and weighs 114 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.