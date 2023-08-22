Brooklyn Park names Shawn Conway as new fire chief

Brooklyn Park has chosen Shawn Conway, the city’s current interim fire chief, to lead its fire department full-time. He was confirmed Monday at a special City Council meeting.

Conway, an Air Force veteran with close to three decades of firefighting experience, started as deputy chief of operations with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department before stepping up as interim fire chief. He replaced former Chief John Cunningham, who left Brooklyn Park to become assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Safety.

“I am honored to serve as your Fire Chief,” Conway said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with our outstanding firefighters and partnering with our community to provide the highest level of fire protection and emergency services.”

Over the course of his 22 years in the military, Conway served as the fire chief at two Air Force bases. He has also spent time with the St. Paul and Maplewood Fire Departments. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Liberty University.

“Chief Conway’s experience and dedication to his colleagues makes him a great fit for our city,” Mayor Hollies Winston said in a statement. “He understands how different Brooklyn Park is from other communities and his care for those who call our city home shines through.”