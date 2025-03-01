Brooklyn Park minor shot in hand by passing car

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said in an alert they responded to a shooting of a minor around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police arrived at the 8200 block of Zane Avenue North and located a minor with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

In the statement, the minor said he was standing on the side of the road when he was shot in the hand after a vehicle had stopped and fired a single shot. Police arrived after the vehicle had left the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by police and no suspects have been identified at this time.