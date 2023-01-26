Brooklyn Park man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on I-35

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Brooklyn Park man has life-threatening injuries after being hit while inflating his tires on I-35 early Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, troopers were called to southbound I-35W at 46th Street just after 3 a.m.

It says that 35-year-old Glynn Edward Williams was pumping air into the tires of a vehicle that was stalled in a lane of traffic when he was hit by an unknown passenger vehicle.

Williams was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries.

No other details were immediately provided, other than road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.