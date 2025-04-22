Brooklyn Park man missing from group home, is without medication

A man is missing from his Brooklyn Park group home, and police say they’re concerned for his health since he doesn’t have his medication.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Dominique Jones, 36, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday leaving his group home near Meadowwood Court.

Jones is described as being 5’6″, weighing 190lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.