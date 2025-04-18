Brooklyn Park man missing, authorities say he doesn’t have his medication

Brooklyn Park Police are asking for your help in locating a 19-year-old man, adding they’re concerned about his health.

Dylan Robert Schreiber was last seen leaving his group home on Thursday near James Avenue North around 10 a.m.

At the time, he was wearing all black clothing, and police say he didn’t have his medication at that time, causing concern for his health.

Schreiber is described as 5’10”, weighing 210 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 763-493-8222.