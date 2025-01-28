Brooklyn Park man found guilty on all charges in April homicide

A man accused of killing one person and hurting three others in an April 2024 shooting has been found guilty on all charges.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Kevin Jason Harris was found guilty on six counts Monday:

One count of second-degree murder

Three counts of attempted second-degree murder

One count of having or using a handgun modified with a “switch”

One count of illegal firearm possession

His sentencing date has been scheduled for February 28.

Harris was arrested in August in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured in Brooklyn Park back in April.

Charging documents state officers were called to the intersection of Glenwood and Logan Avenues on April 5 for a report of a shooting.

When driving to the scene, a squad car was stopped by a Jeep, who said a man inside had been shot.

The man, identified later as Mohamed Ahmed Ade, had been shot in the neck and later died at the scene, despite attempts to save him.

Three other people inside the Jeep told officers a man standing in front of a home on Glenwood Avenue shot at them while they drove through the intersection of Logan and Glenwood. The victims went on to say they had no issue or interaction with anyone before the shooting happened. While at the intersection, they say the gunman started shooting at them after an acceleration caused a “roar” from the Jeep’s loud exhaust system.

Harris was later identified as the suspect and was arrested in Chicago and extradited to Minnesota.