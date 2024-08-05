Brooklyn Park man charged for April shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hurt

A Brooklyn Park man has been charged for allegedly shooting at four people earlier this year in Minneapolis, leaving one person dead.

According to a criminal complaint, Kevin Jason Harris, 28, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and two separate counts regarding illegal firearm possession. He is expected in court on Monday afternoon.

The complaint says that officers were called to the intersection of Glenwood and Logan Avenues around 8:45 p.m. on April 5 for a report of a shooting. A ShotSpotter report indicated 21 rounds being fired from the front yard of a home on the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they found a pile of discharged cartridge casings and bullet holes in the buildings on two corners of the intersection.

Meanwhile, a Jeep stopped in front of another squad, and two people got out and told police someone inside was shot. Officers say they found a man who had been shot in his neck, but despite life-saving efforts on the side of the road, he died at the scene. The man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Mohamed Ahmed Ade. Police say there were also more than a dozen bullet holes and strikes on the front of the Jeep, including two shots through the windshield.

The three other people inside the Jeep told officers a man standing in front of a home located on Glenwood Avenue shot at them while they drove through the intersection of Logan and Glenwood. The victims went on to say they had no issue or interaction with anyone before the shooting happened. While at the intersection, they say the gunman started shooting at them after an acceleration caused a “roar” from the Jeep’s loud exhaust system.

Video obtained by police shows before the shooting happened, a maroon-colored Nissan SUV parked in front of a home on the southwest corner of the intersection, and a couple of minutes later, a white Ford Explorer parked behind the Nissan.

That’s when the complaint says the Explorer’s driver got out, walked to the passenger side of the Explorer, removed a small child, and carried the child to the home. Then, three people got out of the Nissan and stood around the vehicle. Shortly after, the Jeep approached the intersection, passed the men who had gotten out of the Nissan, and turned north onto Logan Avenue.

After that, someone inside the Nissan walked across Logan and stood next to a tree in a yard. A second person in the Nissan got in the driver’s seat, drove half a block down Logan, turned around, and pulled up next to the person standing in the front yard, where it braked. A third person stood on the southwest corner of the intersection behind the white SUV. The Explorer’s driver then came out of the home and stayed at the southwest corner.

The video goes on to show that the Jeep returned to the intersection when the gunfire began and could be seen by muzzle flashes. After, the driver of the Nissan drove north with the shooter and the person who was at the southwest side of the intersection. The Jeep turned onto Glenwood Avenue after the gunfire.

While listening to the audio-recording of the gunfire and watching surveillance video, police recognized the handgun was modified into an automatic weapon with what is known as a “switch”.

Police eventually found the Facebook account of the person driving the Explorer, and found that 40 minutes before the shooting, he “advertised the sale of illegal street drugs.” After speaking with him, he told officers the street names of the people inside the Nissan and went on to say that the suspects shot at the Jeep only because they were concerned about the Jeep’s engine revving, and they thought the people in the Jeep might be opposing gang members.

After the shooting happened, documents say the suspects discussed it, with two people blaming the victims for causing the shooting, while another person disagreed with them because no one in the Jeep did anything to him or “his associates.”

Court documents say Harrison was arrested on July 23, 2024, in Chicago, and after he was extradited, told police he hadn’t been in Minneapolis for 10 years and lived with his mother in Las Vegas.