Brooklyn Park K9 fitted with bullet and stab protective vest

After months of waiting, a K9 unit in Brooklyn Park has received some much-needed protection.

K9 Meeko now has a protective vest after receiving a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

The announcement about the protective gear was first made in July after donations were received through the Vested Interest organization, which specifically fit the protective suit for Meeko.

The vest, which weighs about 4-5 lbs., is bullet and stab-protective and designed to help keep K9s safe while on the job.

If you’d like to donate to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, you can do so by CLICKING HERE, or by mailing donations to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

The organization says a single donation of $985 sponsors one vest, and each vest is valued at $1,800.