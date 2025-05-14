Brooklyn Park house fire leaves man dead
An early evening fire in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday has left a man dead.
The city’s Fire Department was sent to the 3000 block of 94th Avenue North around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire, according to Brooklyn Park police.
Police say when firefighters arrived, they found a working fire. They then went inside, where they found a man and removed him.
Although life-saving efforts were performed, police say the man died. As of this time, his identity hasn’t been released.
An investigation is underway to see what caused the fire.