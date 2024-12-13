Brooklyn Park garage fire injures 1 person, quickly extinguished

A fire in Brooklyn Park was quickly extinguished Thursday night, with one person receiving minor injuries from the incident.

Authorities in Brooklyn Park said the fire was reported around 7:09 p.m. at 9212 Hampshire Avenue.

When fire crews arrived they found the fire in the building’s garage beginning to spread to the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and extinguish it.

Meanwhile, a resident of the house was evaluated at the scene for minor burns.