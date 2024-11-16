Brooklyn Park burglary suspect arrested while reportedly leaving building with electronics

The Brooklyn Park Police Department has arrested one person who reportedly broke into an office to steal electronics.

According to the department, at 5:13 a.m., Brooklyn Park officers were called to a business in the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North, where an alarm was going off.

When police arrived, they found an area where someone had forced their way into the building and found a man exiting that same area with electronics.

He was arrested for burglary and narcotics offenses.