Brooklyn Center appoints new police chief

The city of Brooklyn Center has appointed Garett Flesland the new chief of the police department.

Flesland has been with the department since 2001 and has held several positions, including patrol officer, detective, sergeant and commander.

“Chief Flesland is a transformative leader with a strong commitment to the City of Brooklyn Center and we look forward to his leadership within the department and the City,” the city said in a statement.

He fills the void left by Kellace McDaniel, who retired at the end of January.