Brainerd man arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting 2 children who lived with him

A man has been charged with two separate cases of criminal sexual conduct against two separate children with whom he previously lived.

According to charging documents, Frank Sanoski, 43, of Brainerd, was charged Tuesday in connection with a two-year investigation into his alleged actions against two children he lived with until 2017.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said on April 5, 2023, they began investigating Sanoski when a mother contacted the sheriff’s office after her daughter told her about the abuse.

The girl’s mother had previously been in a relationship with Sanoski, which lasted around three to four years, before Sanoski moved out of their residence in 2017.

When the alleged abuse occurred, the girl was only 5 or 6 years old, and it ended when she was 8.

Further investigation led the sheriff’s office to open another criminal case against Sanoski when the victim’s sister told their mom that she had been touched inappropriately by Sanoski.

The second victim was 10 years old when Sanoski reportedly sexually abused her.

For the first case, Sanoski faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct, two charges in the first degree and one in the second.

He faces three other counts of criminal sexual conduct, which are the same as the previous case.

In total, Sanoski faces up to 170 years in prison if found guilty on all charges in both cases.

At this time, Sanoski is not in custody and has been charged by summons for both cases.