Brainerd Amber Alert suspect facing a dozen charges including murder, kidnapping and arson

The suspect in the murder of Lyle Maske and the kidnapping of his pregnant girlfriend and her four kids that followed has officially been charged.

Chad Aanerud, 35, faces two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree arson and one count of theft.

As previously reported, Crow Wing County deputies were called to a home in Brainerd early Friday morning on a report that Aanerud had shot and killed Maske. When they got to the scene, deputies found Maske’s body on a driveway to the east of his home, a criminal complaint states.

Maske was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and there were rifle casings near his body. As first responders were trying to save Maske, they saw the main home on the property was on fire. The home was a total loss, court documents state.

Investigators learned Maske and his wife lived on one property, and a woman and her four children lived in a building next to the main home. The woman was identified by authorities as Aanerud’s girlfriend.

Shortly before the shooting, a witness said the woman’s children came to Maske’s home and said that Aanerud was robbing the home to the east.

The witness said she and Maske decided to drive over and see what was happening. The witness dropped him off and went home to be with the children.

Around 10 minutes later, the witness said Aanerud showed up at Maske’s home in a van, and the woman who lives in a building on the property was in the front seat. Maske was carrying a rifle and forced himself into the home, demanding “his kids.” Court documents state he fired several shots and then forced the woman and her kids into the vehicle at gunpoint before speeding off.

After Aanerud left, the witness said she went to the other property and found Maske on the ground covered in blood.

An Amber Alert was issued, and the vehicle was found around 7:20 a.m. near Little Falls. Aanerud was arrested and officers noted that he smelled of gasoline, according to court documents.

The woman and children were found in the van. The woman had injuries consistent with being assaulted. Officers also found 13 stolen firearms in the back of the van.

The woman told investigators that she had been arguing with Aanerud Thursday night. He demanded that she have sex with him, but she refused. Court documents state Aanerud grabbed a gun and said that he would shoot her children if she didn’t have sex with him. He then sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint

Shortly after, the woman said Aanerud was dumping gasoline on the property to the east. She also reported he was taking firearms from the home. She woke her children up and told them to run to Maske’s house.

Maske shortly after showed up in the driveway and Aanerud reportedly shot him during a confrontation. The woman said Aanerud told her he’d kill her if she didn’t get in the van.

Aanerud then allegedly drove to Maske’s house and demanded the children.

After his arrest, Aanerud told investigators he had accidentally shot Maske after he “stuck his nose” where it didn’t belong and confronted him while Aanerud was carrying firearms out of the home.

He also later admitted to setting the fire and bringing the woman to the home to get the children.