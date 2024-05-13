Brady Juell named as next Savage police chief

The City of Savage has announced the hiring of its next police chief.

Brady Juell will replace current Police Chief Rodney Seurer, who is retiring on June 28 after serving for 23 years.

Juell, a 29-year police veteran, most recently served as the police chief of the city of Elko New Market for the last five years. He is on the Board of Directors for the MN Chiefs of Police Association and is also a member of the Scott/Carver Chief Law Enforcement Officer Association and the Scott County Justice Steering Committee.

“I am absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to connect with and build relationships with the

outstanding individuals of the Savage Police Department, along with other dedicated professionals

who contribute to our city’s success. The prospect of getting to know everyone and learning from

their experiences is truly exciting for me,” Juell stated.

Juell’s first day will be on June 10.