BPPD: Suspect wanted for hitting 12-year-old with car

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday that injured a girl.

The police department said a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car around 8:42 a.m. when she was trying to cross the street to get to her bus stop at the intersection of 63rd Avenue and Boone Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the incident and drove off, continuing east on 63rd Avenue. The girl was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The car involved is a 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonata that is missing its passenger-side rearview mirror. Police say the driver is a white woman of unknown age.

If you have any information about this vehicle, call Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.