Boys State Basketball Tournament now underway

The boys state basketball tournament gets started Tuesday – and there will be a lot of talent out on the court over the course of the next few days.

Games will be held at Target Center and at Williams Arena for the quarterfinals, while consolation games will be at Concordia.

After not winning a game in sections for 22 years, this year, the St. Paul Harding Knights are in the state tournament for the very first time.

