Both drivers killed in St. Louis County crash

Two drivers were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in St. Louis County.

Around 8:51 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office learned that two vehicles had crashed in the 9100 block of Biss Road.

A witness said one vehicle was headed east on Biss Road while another was headed west. Both vehicles were pickups.

According to the witness, the eastbound vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and crossed the centerline, striking the other pickup.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene; no other occupants were named by the sheriff’s office.

The names of the drivers are being withheld until their families are notified and were only listed as a 76-year-old man who had been driving east and a 69-year-old man who had been driving west.