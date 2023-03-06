Bonding bill vote set for Monday in Minnesota House of Representatives

Lawmakers in the Minnesota House of Representatives could vote on nearly $2 billion worth of infrastructure spending on Monday.

It would be the first bonding bill in two years if it makes it to the governor’s desk.

Typically, bonding bills come later in the legislative session, but lawmakers want to make sure this gets done after it failed to pass last year.

Governor Tim Walz initially proposed $3.3 billion for infrastructure spending in late January but the current package is smaller, coming in at $1.9 billion.

The bill contains nearly $250 million that would go toward road and bridge improvements.

Another $300 million would help state colleges and universities — with more than $132 million going to the University of Minnesota.

About $180 million would be allocated toward natural resources and around $140 million would be set aside for employment and economic development.

The spending packages would also include some funds from the state’s budget surplus to help communities across the state.

With Democrats controlling both legislative chambers, the borrowing measure is seen as the main tool Republicans have to leverage any control during this session.

Minnesota GOP state senators are scheduled to discuss the bonding bill and tax cuts at 10 a.m. Monday.

To follow the progress of many other bills throughout the session, check out KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.