Bomb threat sent to elections staff causes Chisago County Gov. Center to open late

The Chisago County Government Center opened 1.5 hours late Tuesday after a bomb threat was sent to elections staff, County Administrator Chase Burnham said.

The threat was sent via email, and was deemed not credible by the State, Burnham added. The building was searched and cleared.

The same threat was sent to 22 different counties across the state and appear to have been sent from a foreign country.

Burnham added that authorities are working with the state and federal government to track the email and determine its origin.