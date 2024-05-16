Bomb threat made toward Sleepy Eye schools determined to be non-credible

The Brown County Sheriff’s office reports that a bomb threat made toward Sleepy Eye schools poses no threat to student safety.

Law enforcement officials in Brown County said they were contacted around 5:51 a.m. Thursday by the Minnesota Fusion Center, which said a bomb threat had been reported by a social media platform.

Upon receiving this information, the sheriff’s office said it began investigating alongside the Sleepy Eye Police Department. During its investigation, the sheriff’s office said it determined there was no credible threat to student safety.

However, schools in Sleepy Eye did take action while authorities were investigating the threat. Sleepy Eye Public Schools Superintendent John Cselovszki took to Facebook to explain that Sleepy Eye Public and Parochial Schools had both taken a two-hour late start to allow authorities to investigate the threat. With the threat now determined by authorities to have no credibility, schools resumed normal operations at 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.