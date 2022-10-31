Boil water advisory issued in Mounds View Monday

Monday, Mounds View city officials are asking residents to follow a precautionary boil water advisory.

According to a statement on the city’s website, the advisory was issued at 7 a.m. after concerns about water contamination due to a loss of pressure in the city’s water main system.

City officials have asked residents to boil water for one minute and let it cool before drinking or using in food preparation, to avoid getting sick. Officials said alternatively, residents can use bottled water.

During the advisory, officials say they are continuing to regularly test the city’s water and monitor water levels.

City officials said that when the water is once again safe to drink without boiling it, they will inform residents via the city’s website, its Facebook and Twitter pages, and the Next Door app.

They add they expect to resolve the issue within 24 hours.