Body of other BWCA canoeist recovered west of Curtain Falls

The body of the second canoeist who went missing after going over Curtain Falls last month has been recovered.

WDIO reported the development on Monday, confirming that the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office located the body of 40-year-old Reis Melvin Grams.

Crews recovered the body of the first canoeist, 41-year-old Jesse Melvin Haugen, on Friday.

The two went missing back on May 18.

Authorities have said that both weather and water conditions impacted the search.