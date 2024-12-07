Body of missing Cannon Falls man believed to have been found in river

The body of a man who has been missing in Cannon Falls is believed to have been found, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 2:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the body believed to be that of 60-year-old Christopher Dobson was found in the Cannon River. The body, which Cannon Falls police confirmed was an adult male, has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner.

The body was found by the Cannon Falls Fire Department in about five feet of water on the south side of the river, which was downhill from Dobson’s home on Larkspur Lane.

As previously reported, the man went missing on Monday while taking his dog for a walk in the woods. Authorities said the dog was later found wet at a neighbor’s house.

Following his disappearance, multiple agencies had been searching the area on foot, with drones and by airboat.