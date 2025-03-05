Body of Faribault man who had gone fishing recovered from Cannon Lake

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of 58-year-old Troy Krenz was pulled from Cannon Lake in Faribault Wednesday morning.

The press release says that the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a body in the lake a little after 10 a.m.

Faribault firefighters and deputies also responded and were able to go into the water in cold water suits to retrieve the body.

Krenz had gone fishing Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. but didn’t return home that night. Family and friends started searching for him and found his body floating in the lake Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Rice County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.