Body of canoeist recovered from BWCA

The body of a canoeist was recovered from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday at around 2:17 p.m., U.S. Forest Service employees reported to 911 that they found a capsized canoe on Iron Lake in the BWCA north of Ely.

The employees then found a dead body and their gear floating near the canoe, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the person was wearing a life jacket, and it is believed that they were on a solo canoe trip into the BWCA. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The USFS Beaver was flown in to recover the body, authorities added.

The sheriff’s office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.